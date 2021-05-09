Dadonov (upper body) was held without a point and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Dadonov was back after missing just one game due to his injury, but he was held without a shot on goal in his 15:56 of ice time. The 32-year-old has just one assist in his last five contests.
