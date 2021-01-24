Dadonov scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Dadonov got on the scoresheet in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. It's been a slow start to his Senators career -- he has just two points in five outings, as well as 11 shots on net and eight hits. Fantasy managers were hoping for a more significant role, but Dadonov's been primarily a middle-six option. He had 47 points in 69 contests last year with the Panthers, after a 28-goal, 70-point effort the year before.