Dadonov deflected the puck into the net Monday to cap off a 5-1 win over the Flames.

Dadonov's third "shot" was a charm, as he put just enough lumber on Thomas Chabot's slap shot to change the puck's angle and brush twine. This was the seventh goal of the season for Dadonov, but he's struggling in the assists column with just two helpers through 24 games.