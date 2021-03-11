Dadonov scored a goal on two shots and doled out four hits Wednesday in a 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Dadonov thwarted Mike Smith's shutout bid with 8:49 remaining in the third period, tapping in a perfect cross-crease feed from Austin Watson that left Dadonov with a wide-open net. It was the ninth goal of the season for the first-year Senator, tying him with Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson for the team lead.