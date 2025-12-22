Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Another multi-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zetterlund scored two power-play goals and added one even-strength assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Zetterlund was a dominant presence on the power play for the Senators, and this three-point performance represented a season-high mark for the 26-year-old winger. He's been one of the most productive players for the Senators during the ongoing winning streak, tallying six points (three goals, three assists) over Ottawa's four-game undefeated stretch.
