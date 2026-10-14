Zetterlund scored a power-play goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Zetterlund refused to bow out of Tuesday's landslide loss without a fight, as he tallied a power-play goal with just under 90 seconds remaining in the contest. The goal was his first of the 2026-27 season, where he has compiled three points, 14 shots on net and 19 hits across seven games. While Zetterlund's ceiling in fantasy is slightly impacted by his role on the Senators' fourth line, he should continue to see time on the team's second power-play unit, which is a boost to his already solid value in deep banger leagues. Expect him to contend for 30 points once again in the 2026-27 campaign.