Zetterlund tallied a goal and fired three shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia.

Zetterlund's goal helped tie the game at two goals apiece early on in the third period. He is up to 40 points on the year with 19 goals and 21 assists across 81 games this season. Zetterlund is just four points shy of his career best of 44 points from a year ago. While he's set to play in the playoffs with the move to Ottawa at the trade deadline, Zetterlund has struggled to get going in his new colors with just four points in 18 games with the Senators. However, he's dished out 34 hits in that span while playing with Ottawa's second line and secondary power-play unit. His fantasy value is strongest in deeper leagues if he can consistently find the scoresheet down the stretch.