Zetterlund scored a goal and put two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Zetterlund's tally leveled the score late in the second period at two goals apiece to help take down his former team. With the goal, the 26-year-old winger has two goals, five points, 30 shots on net and 35 hits through 21 games this season. Despite serving in a top-six role on the right wing, Zetterlund has struggled to create similar offense opportunities to his last few seasons. There's still time for him to turn things around, but he's best left on the waiver wire outside of deep leagues that value category coverage.