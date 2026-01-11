Zetterlund scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Florida.

Zetterlund scored just over four minutes into Saturday's contest to give the Senators an initial 1-0 lead. The twine finder brought his season totals up to 11 goals, 20 points, 77 shots on net and 79 hits through 44 games this season. The 26-year-old winger has begun to piece things together offensively with 10 points and 23 shots on net over his last 12 outings. With a steady stream of hits and a role on Ottawa's top line, Zetterlund is set up to take a leap in the second half of the season with the Senators if he can maintain a prominent offensive role. Look for the winger to challenge for the 40-point mark for the third consecutive season, which should give him viability in deep fantasy leagues moving forward.