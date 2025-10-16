Zetterlund notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Sabres.

Zetterlund has started the year in a top-six role on paper, though he's been under 15 minutes of ice time in each of the last two games. The Senators have struggled with consistency overall, and the absence of Brady Tkachuk (wrist) could keep the door open for Zetterlund to play a more prominent role. Through four outings, Zetterlund has a helper, seven shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-1 rating, so he should be consistent in the non-scoring categories even if his offense lags behind.