Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Zetterlund's goal with 2:22 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. The winger closed out December with three goals and four assists over his last six games, and it looks that momentum has carried over to January. For the season, he's produced 10 goals, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-3 rating over 39 appearances.