Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Nets game-winner Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.
Zetterlund's goal with 2:22 left in the third period stood as the game-winner. The winger closed out December with three goals and four assists over his last six games, and it looks that momentum has carried over to January. For the season, he's produced 10 goals, 18 points, 72 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-3 rating over 39 appearances.
More News
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Another multi-point effort•
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Two-point effort Saturday•
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Nets power-play goal•
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Stays warm with goal•
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Scores in second straight•