Zetterlund scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Zetterlund found the back of the net late in the third period when the Senators had the man advantage, but that late goal wasn't enough to provide a spark and light a comeback. Zetterlund has scored five goals in Ottawa's last eight games, and this has clearly been his most productive stretch of the campaign. Prior to this run, Zetterlund had scored just one goal in 20 games.