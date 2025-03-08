Zetterlund won't be in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers as he not yet arrived, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.
Zetterlund was dealt from San Jose on Friday and is expected to see a middle-six role once he joins the Senators. Zetterlund had 17 goals and 19 assists over 64 appearances with San Jose. He could join the lineup as early as Monday against Detroit.
More News
-
Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Dealt to Ottawa•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Strikes on power play•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Opens scoring in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Bulges twine in loss•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Battling illness•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Hands out helper in loss•