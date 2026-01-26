Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Zetterlund opened the scoring at 9:25 of the first period. He had been limited to one assist over his previous seven contests. The 26-year-old winger's drop in offense in January has led to him moving down to the fourth line, though he's still in the mix for power-play time. Zetterlund is at 12 goals, 22 points, 89 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-6 rating over 52 appearances.