Zetterlund scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Zetterlund has four goals and an assist over his last five outings. The winger has often been confined to fourth-line usage this season, though he saw 16:44 of ice time Sunday with some of the Senators' regulars out of action. The 26-year-old winger has managed 17 goals, 32 points, 129 shots on net, 153 hits, 32 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 81 appearances and should continue to play regularly in the postseason.