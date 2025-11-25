Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Scores in second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zetterlund scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Zetterlund accounted for all the offense the Senators mustered in this game after finding the back of the net midway through the third period with a wrister. Zetterlund might be playing in a top-six role, but he's not producing enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration. He has three goals and six points in 22 appearances so far in 2025-26.
