Zetterlund scored a goal and took two shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Zetterlund accounted for all the offense the Senators mustered in this game after finding the back of the net midway through the third period with a wrister. Zetterlund might be playing in a top-six role, but he's not producing enough to warrant serious fantasy consideration. He has three goals and six points in 22 appearances so far in 2025-26.