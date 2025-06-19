Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Signs three-year contract
By RotoWire Staff
Zetterlund inked a three-year, $12.825 million contract with Ottawa on Thursday, according to PuckPedia.
Zetterlund was dealt to the Senators from San Jose at the trade deadline after potting 17 goals and 19 assists in 64 regular-season games with the Sharks. Zetterlund was not a big offensive producer after the trade, generating two goals and three assists in 20 regular-season contests and was held without a point in six playoff appearances against Maple Leafs. He should slot into a middle-six role next season, as well as seeing power-play time on the second unit.
