Zetterlund (not injury related) is expected to make his team debut during Monday's game against the Red Wings, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Zetterlund was traded to the Senators from the Sharks on Friday, but he didn't join Ottawa in time for Saturday's game against the Rangers. However, he should play on the fourth line alongside Adam Gaudette and Matthew Highmore on Monday. Over 64 appearances with San Jose earlier this year, Zetterlund recorded 17 goals, 19 assists, 115 hits and 63 blocked shots while averaging 16:58 of ice time.