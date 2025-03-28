Zetterlund posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Zetterlund earned his first point as a Senator when he set up a Thomas Chabot tally in the first period. Much of Zetterlund's time with his new team has been spent in a bottom-six role, which has greatly limited his ability to make an impact. He's averaging just 12:03 of ice time per game with Ottawa, compared to 16:59 per game with the Sharks. Overall, the winger has 37 points, 155 shots on net, 134 hits, 70 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating across 73 appearances.