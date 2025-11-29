Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Zetterlund has scored in three of the last four games, adding eight shots on net in that span. The 26-year-old winger's usage could take a hit now that Brady Tkachuk is back in action, but Zetterlund still figures to play a decent amount for the Senators. On the year, he has four goals, three assists, 36 shots on net, 37 hits and 12 blocked shots across 24 appearances.