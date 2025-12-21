Zetterlund produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the third period as the Senators broke open a 3-3 tie. Zetterlund is seeing a top-six role at even strength and has a spot on the second power-play unit, and the 26-year-old winger has taken advantage with six goals and nine points in the last 14 games, adding 33 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-0 rating to his ledger.