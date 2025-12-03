Senators' Fabian Zetterlund: Two points in Tuesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zetterlund picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Both points came in the first period as the Senators claimed an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was Zetterlund's first multi-point performance since Oct. 27, and on the season he's managed five goals and nine points in 26 games with 41 hits, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while filling a variety of roles in the lineup.
