Zetterlund picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Both points came in the first period as the Senators claimed an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was Zetterlund's first multi-point performance since Oct. 27, and on the season he's managed five goals and nine points in 26 games with 41 hits, 38 shots on net and a plus-2 rating while filling a variety of roles in the lineup.