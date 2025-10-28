Zetterlund scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Zetterlund found the back of the net with his lone shot of the contest, a slap shot at the 13:04 mark of the third period, and he also contributed to Drake Batherson's even-strength goal in the second frame. This was Zetterlund's first multi-point game of the season, but as a bottom-six forward who doesn't have a power-play role, his chances of producing on a steady basis won't be very high in future contests.