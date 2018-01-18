Chlapik was summoned to the Senators from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

With the Sens facing long odds to pin down a playoff spot, one would think that Chlapik's playing time at the highest level will only increase as the season wears on. Lauded for his hockey smarts and infectious personality, the Czech -- who was selected in the second round (48th overall of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft --has pitched in 17 points in 31 games for Belleville, and two helpers represent his total over seven contests with the parent club.