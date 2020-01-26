The Senators recalled Chlapik from AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Both Jean-Gabriel Pageau (neck) and Bobby Ryan (not injury related) are uncertain to be available Monday against the Devils as the Senators kick off their post-All-Star break schedule, so Chlapik and Drake Batherson were summoned from the minors to provide some extra depth at forward. In 23 appearances at the NHL level this season, Chlapik has generated two goals and three assists.