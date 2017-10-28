Chlapik was returned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.

The Czech center made a big splash in his NHL debut Thursday against the Flyers, notching a power-play assist in just 6:49 of ice time. His reassignment to the minor league basically ensures that he'll continue to see a heavy dose of playing time with the Senators' regulars like Kyle Turris (illness) starting to get healthy again.

