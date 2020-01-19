Senators' Filip Chlapik: Back to Belleville
Chlapik was assigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Appearing in four games since being promoted to the top level, Chlapik failed to find the scoresheet. With the Senators on their bye week, it makes sense to assign him to the minors and maximize the number of reps afforded to the 22-year-old. He should rejoin the big club ahead of its game Jan. 27.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.