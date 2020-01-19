Chlapik was assigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Appearing in four games since being promoted to the top level, Chlapik failed to find the scoresheet. With the Senators on their bye week, it makes sense to assign him to the minors and maximize the number of reps afforded to the 22-year-old. He should rejoin the big club ahead of its game Jan. 27.