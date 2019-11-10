Chlapik scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring when James Reimer gave up a generous rebound on a shot by Jonathan Davidsson, which Chlapik happily hammered home. The 22-year-old has three points in six games since his latest promotion to the NHL, but as yet the 2015 second-round pick hasn't been able to escape the Senators' fourth line, giving him marginal fantasy value at best.