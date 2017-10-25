Chlapik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

With Bobby Ryan (finger) on injured reserve and Kyle Turris already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Flyers, the Senators needed reinforcements up front. Both Chlapik and Jack Rodewald have been summoned from Baby Sens to patch things up, with the former having produced three helpers in seven games for his minor-league club so far.

