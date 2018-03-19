Senators' Filip Chlapik: Called up from minors
Chlapik was promoted from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Chlapik -- who was sent down to the minors Jan. 31 -- will likely rejoin the team in a fourth-line role after trading places with Jim O'Brien. The 20-year-old Chlapik logged 10 games for the Sens earlier in the season, in which he tallied a pair of assists and 14 shot while averaging 8:28 of ice time.
