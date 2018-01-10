Chlapik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chlapik will provide some emergency forward depth after Bobby Ryan (hand) was ruled out for Wednesday's clash with Toronto. Whether the 20-year-old Chlapik slots into the lineup will likely depend on coach Guy Boucher and how many defensemen he chooses to dress -- he has gone with a non-standard seven frequently throughout the season.