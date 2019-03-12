Chlapik was demoted to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

This move suggests that either Colin White (upper body) will be ready to go Thursday in St. Louis or that recent signing Max Veronneau will be inserted into the forward ranks right away. For his part, Chlapik made the most of his most recent call-up with a goal in Monday's game against the Flyers. That was his first point in four NHL appearances this season.