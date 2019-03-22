Senators' Filip Chlapik: Demoted to minors
Chlapik was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Chlapik was with Ottawa long enough to slot into the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary, recording three shots on goal and one blocked shot over 16:23 of ice time and 1:13 of power-play ice time. In the minors, the 21-year-old has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) over 48 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...