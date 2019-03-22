Chlapik was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Chlapik was with Ottawa long enough to slot into the lineup for Thursday's game against Calgary, recording three shots on goal and one blocked shot over 16:23 of ice time and 1:13 of power-play ice time. In the minors, the 21-year-old has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) over 48 games.