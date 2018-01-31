Chlapik (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Ducks on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chlapik has already missed three games due to his upper-body malady. In his limited appearances this season, the center has notched just two assists, 14 shots and six blocks while averaging 8:28 of ice time. Having served as a healthy scratch earlier in the year, there is no guarantee the Czech will slot back into the lineup even once given the all-clear.