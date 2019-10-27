Senators' Filip Chlapik: Gets the call
Chlapik was called up from AHL Belleville, and will play in Sunday's game against San Jose, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Per Wallace, Chlapik arrived in Ottawa Sunday morning, and was told he will be replacing veteran Bobby Ryan in the lineup. Chlapik has played just one game with the big club this season and registered an assist. It's unclear what line and role the 22-year-old will have for the clash.
