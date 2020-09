Chlapik signed a deal to begin the 2020-21 campaign with Sparta Praha of the Czech league Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Chlapik split time between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, picking up six points in 31 games with the big club and 22 points in 37 minor-league appearances. The 23-year-old forward will head to the Czech Republic for now, but he'll be recalled ahead of next season's training camp and could be a full-time player for the Senators in 2020-21.