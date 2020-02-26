Senators' Filip Chlapik: Heads down to minors
The Senators reassigned Chlapik to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Chlapik was brought up for Tuesday's game against the Predators, and the 22-year-old forward scored a goal on two shots in the 3-2 loss. If Anthony Duclair (undisclosed) and Colin White (undisclosed) aren't healthy for Thursday's matchup versus the Canucks, expect Chlapik to be recalled again.
