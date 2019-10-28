The Senators assigned Chlapik to AHL Belleville on Monday.

Chlapik was just called up Sunday and he suited up against the Sharks. He added an appealing physical component with four hits over 6:06 of ice time. The 22-year-old will have a chance to play in Belleville's next game Friday, and he could rejoin the Senators for their upcoming three-game road trip starting Saturday in Boston.

