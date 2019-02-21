Chlapik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Chlapik and Darren Archibald have been called up from the minors amid trade speculation involving team points leaders Mark Stone and Matt Duchene (undisclosed). Chlapik has generated 15 goals and 15 assists apiece over 41 games for the B-Sens this campaign. He's someone to keep an eye on, as the Senators used their second-round (48th overall) draft pick on him in 2015.