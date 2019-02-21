Senators' Filip Chlapik: Moving on up
Chlapik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Chlapik and Darren Archibald have been called up from the minors amid trade speculation involving team points leaders Mark Stone and Matt Duchene (undisclosed). Chlapik has generated 15 goals and 15 assists apiece over 41 games for the B-Sens this campaign. He's someone to keep an eye on, as the Senators used their second-round (48th overall) draft pick on him in 2015.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...