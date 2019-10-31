The Senators recalled Chlapik from their AHL affiliate Thursday.

Colin White is out long term with a hip flexor injury and Artem Anisimov will be sidelined for at least another week with a lower-body issue, so Chlapik could be in for an extended stay with the big club. The 22-year-old pivot has notched one goal while posting a minus-7 rating in six appearances with AHL Belleville this season.