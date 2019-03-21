Senators' Filip Chlapik: Reascends to top level
Chlapik was recalled from AHL Belleville on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
The Senators also promoted Vitali Abramov and defenseman Erik Brannstrom in an all-prospect transaction wave ahead of a road game against the Flames. A power forward with supreme offensive instincts, Chlapik has compiled 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) through 48 games with the Baby Sens to complement his lone point (a goal) through four top-level games in 2018-19.
