Chlapik was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Chlapik averaged a mere 9:32 of ice time in his previous five outings and unsurprisingly was held off the scoresheet over that stretch. With Zack Smith (shoulder) ready to go, the 20-year-old rookie became expendable. It probably won't be the last we have seen of the center in the NHL this season, as he should be on top of the Sens' short list of potential call-ups.