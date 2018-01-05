Senators' Filip Chlapik: Reassigned to minors
Chlapik was sent down to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Chlapik averaged a mere 9:32 of ice time in his previous five outings and unsurprisingly was held off the scoresheet over that stretch. With Zack Smith (shoulder) ready to go, the 20-year-old rookie became expendable. It probably won't be the last we have seen of the center in the NHL this season, as he should be on top of the Sens' short list of potential call-ups.
More News
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Brought up to big club•
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Back in minors•
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Bumped up to NHL•
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Starts season in AHL•
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Attending NHL training camp•
-
Senators' Filip Chlapik: Letting ink dry on three-year, entry-level deal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...