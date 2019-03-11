Senators' Filip Chlapik: Recalled on emergency basis
Chlapik was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Chlapik has 30 points in 45 AHL games this season but has gone without a point in three NHL appearances in 2018-19. It remains to be seen if/when the 21-year-old will draw into Ottawa's lineup, but when he does, it's not likely to impact many fantasy fates.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...