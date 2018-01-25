Senators' Filip Chlapik: Remains out Thursday
Chlapik (upper body) will miss the final game of the first half Thursday against the Bruins, TSN 1200 reports.
Chlapik will use the All-Star break to rest up for the second half, having compiled two assists over his 10 games with the Senators this season. Still just 20 and in his first year as a professional, the center has displayed some promise at the AHL level that he could eventually be a consistent piece of an NHL lineup. He could return to the Senators' lineup following the break, though it's also quite possible one or multiple regular forwards returns from injury.
