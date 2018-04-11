Chlapik was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Chlapik will get a few more games under his belt with Belleville before he wraps up his 2017-18 campaign. The 20-year-old racked up 30 points -- 10 goals and 20 assists -- over 50 games in the AHL this season, but he failed to capitalize much on his opportunity at the top level, notching just four points in 20 games. However, he averaged only 10:04 of ice time per contest, so it's possible he will eventually find more success if he proves worthy of an increase.