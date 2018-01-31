Play

The Senators reassigned Chlapik (upper body) to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.

Chlapik has missed the Senators' last three contests due to an upper-body injury, but his reassignment indicates he's now back to 100 percent. Nate Thompson is on the verge of returning to game action, so Chlapik will likely stick with Ottawa's minor-league affiliate for the foreseeable future.

