Senators' Filip Chlapik: Scores go-ahead goal
Chlapik netted a goal on three shots, dished three hits and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Chlapik was busy for skating only 6:54 in the contest. His tally at 17:09 of the second period would stand as the game-winning goal. The fourth-liner has found a groove recently, with four points in his last five games and five points in nine appearances overall. He's also added 18 hits and eight PIM. Chlapik isn't known for consistent offense, but the Czech forward can mix it up physically.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.