Chlapik netted a goal on three shots, dished three hits and added two PIM in Friday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Chlapik was busy for skating only 6:54 in the contest. His tally at 17:09 of the second period would stand as the game-winning goal. The fourth-liner has found a groove recently, with four points in his last five games and five points in nine appearances overall. He's also added 18 hits and eight PIM. Chlapik isn't known for consistent offense, but the Czech forward can mix it up physically.