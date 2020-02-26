Senators' Filip Chlapik: Scores on same day of recall
Chlapik scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
Chlapik was summoned from AHL Belleville earlier in the day and scored late in the first period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead. The 22-year-old has seen action in 31 games with Ottawa this season, collecting three goals and three assists.
