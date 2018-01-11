Senators' Filip Chlapik: Sent back to AHL
Chlapik was sent packing back to the AHL following Wednesday's game against the Blues.
The move is unsurprising, with the team having only called him up on emergency conditions. With a week off between games for the Senators, Chlapik will return to the minors and resume his role with AHL Belleville, where he's racked up 15 points (six goals, nine assists) over 28 games in his first professional season. Given the early promise he's shown, it wouldn't be surprising if the 20-year-old competes for a full-time gig at the top level in the next couple of years.
