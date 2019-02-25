Chlapik was returned to AHL Belleville on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

This move makes Chlapik eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, should Belleville qualify. With Ottawa having no hope this season, the Senators have clearly decided their prospects will be better off playing AHL playoff hockey than playing out the string in the NHL. Expect Chlapik to be called up if Belleville does not qualify.